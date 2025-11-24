2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New DNA technology helps identify more than four decade old human remains found in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:14 PM PST
Ventura County cold case DNA evidence testing played a key role in the arrest of a Phoenix man authorites say was a serial sexual predator.
Sangharsh Lohakare
/
Unsplash

Detectives say while they've identified the remains found in 1981, little is still known about the man, and how he died.

New DNA evidence has helped Ventura County cold case investigators solve part of the four decade old mystery into a death. In February of 1981, hikers discovered the partial skeletal remains of a person off of Highway 33 north of Ojai.

At the time, investigators were unable to identify the remains.In 2004, an attempt using DNA evidence failed to ID the person. But, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office and Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives recently tried again, using advanced DNA technology.

They were able to connect it to a relative of the man, who was identified as Thomas Aquinas Cooney, from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

They now know Cooney was 31, a Vietnam War veteran and Bronze Star recipient. But, the relative hadn’t seen him in decades. Little else is known about Cooney's life, or how he died. Detectives hope identifying Cooney may lead to some answers.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdnacold caseojaihighway 33
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco