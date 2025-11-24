Drive underway to gather sleeping bags, jackets, socks and more for Santa Barbara County's homeless

More than 2,400 people in Santa Barbara County are believed to be currently experiencing homelessness. The Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is conducting what’s become an annual drive to help keep people living on the streets warm.

They’re collecting new or like-new sleeping bags, jackets, gloves, shoes, scarves, and backpacks. The most needed things are new socks and underwear.

Donations can be dropped off at the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. The Santa Barbara office is at 1100 Anacapa Street, and the Santa Maria Office is at 312-P East Cook Street, Building A.