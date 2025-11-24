2025
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Central Coast college campus

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 24, 2025 at 3:21 PM PST
Allen Hancock College

Allen Hancock College officials say the threat to the Santa Maria campus came in the form of a phone call.

A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a Central Coast college campus and the cancellation of classes for the rest of the day.

Allan Hancock College officials say the threat to the main Santa Maria campus came in the form of a phone call just after 2 p.m. Monday. The campus was cleared.

Campus police and officers from the Santa Maria Police Department are investigating the incident.

There’s no word of anything suspicious being found on campus.
