Three Ventura County minors sentenced to a juvenile justice facility in a hate crime case

Three teenagers have been sentenced to a juvenile facility in a high-profile hate crime case in Ventura County.

Prosecutors say the three were part of a group of five minors who confronted and attacked another group in a movie theater parking lot in August. Two were assaulted. The third victim was attacked, chased, and assaulted again as he tried to flee. The group of attackers also called him racial slurs multiple times.

The three minors sentenced for hate crimes will spend 240 days each at a locked juvenile facility. They’ll be required to wear electronic monitoring devices after their release and go through an anti-bias program.

Two other teens still face charges in connection with the attacks, but not hate crime allegations.