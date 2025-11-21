2025
California Coast News

Three Ventura County minors sentenced to a juvenile justice facility in a hate crime case

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:33 AM PST
A close-up view of jail cell bars with fencing.
Syarafina Yusof
/
Unsplash

The teenagers will also participate in an anti-bias program as a result of their involvement in a confrontation outside a movie theater in August.

Three teenagers have been sentenced to a juvenile facility in a high-profile hate crime case in Ventura County.

Prosecutors say the three were part of a group of five minors who confronted and attacked another group in a movie theater parking lot in August. Two were assaulted. The third victim was attacked, chased, and assaulted again as he tried to flee. The group of attackers also called him racial slurs multiple times.

The three minors sentenced for hate crimes will spend 240 days each at a locked juvenile facility. They’ll be required to wear electronic monitoring devices after their release and go through an anti-bias program.

Two other teens still face charges in connection with the attacks, but not hate crime allegations.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
