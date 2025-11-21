Recent heavy rainfall sets the stage for Santa Barbara County to move out of high fire season

The recent rainfall has led to Santa Barbara County moving out of high wildfire season. The county officially moved out of the peak season on Friday.

Rainfall totals for the county currently range from 350% to more than 500% of normal for this time of year.

In fact, even though it’s only November, the county has already received more than half of the average rainfall it receives during the entire year.

During high wildfire season, fire agencies increase staffing and deploy additional resources when a brush fire is reported. Firefighters monitor the moisture in fuel to assess the fire risk.

Ventura County moved out of high fire season on Thursday.