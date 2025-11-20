2025
California Coast News

Ventura County prosecutors reach deal with pest control companies over hazardous waste disposal

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 20, 2025 at 2:29 PM PST
Ventura County prosecutors say theis is one of the dumpsters they audited which contained illegally disposed of materials from a pest control company.
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Ventura County prosecutors say this is one of the dumpsters they audited, which contained illegally disposed of materials from a pest control company.

Investigators say companies violated state laws over the disposal of pesticides and other hazardous wastes.

Ventura County prosecutors say they, along with other prosecutors around the state, have reached a settlement with pest control companies that have been dumping hazardous waste into dumpsters.

Twelve California counties filed complaints against Clark, Orkin, and Crane Pest Control. Prosecutors say that unannounced inspections revealed instances where pesticide liquids, powders, and other materials were disposed of in regular trash dumpsters instead of being treated as hazardous waste.

Investigators say they also recovered thousands of improperly disposed of customer records, which should have been destroyed under California privacy laws.

The pest control companies agreed to a $3.15 million settlement, which includes civil penalties and reimbursement of investigative costs.

They also have to offer training programs to staff, and undergo periodic audits to ensure the hazardous waste dumping isn’t continuing.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
