Ventura County prosecutors reach deal with pest control companies over hazardous waste disposal

Ventura County prosecutors say they, along with other prosecutors around the state, have reached a settlement with pest control companies that have been dumping hazardous waste into dumpsters.

Twelve California counties filed complaints against Clark, Orkin, and Crane Pest Control. Prosecutors say that unannounced inspections revealed instances where pesticide liquids, powders, and other materials were disposed of in regular trash dumpsters instead of being treated as hazardous waste.

Investigators say they also recovered thousands of improperly disposed of customer records, which should have been destroyed under California privacy laws.

The pest control companies agreed to a $3.15 million settlement, which includes civil penalties and reimbursement of investigative costs.

They also have to offer training programs to staff, and undergo periodic audits to ensure the hazardous waste dumping isn’t continuing.