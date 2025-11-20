Trump Administration moves to open California coast to new offshore oil and gas drilling

The Trump Administration has released plans to open the door to new oil and gas drilling off parts of the nation’s coastline, including the Tri-Counties.

The controversial plan would open federal waters off California to new oil and gas leases for the first time since 1984.

Some environmentally sensitive areas might be excluded. However, opponents argue that a major disaster, such as the 1969 Santa Barbara Channel oil spill, would still put them at risk.

"All of those areas are at risk of the impacts of oil drilling, because when a disaster occurs, the disaster doesn't respect those boundaries," said Maggie Hall, Deputy Chief Counsel for the Environmental Defense Center. "We could see impacts into national marine sanctuaries, to the Channel Islands, to marine protected areas, and to critical habitat for many of the sensitive species that live within the channel."

The proposal is being blasted by many state leaders, as well as by environmental groups.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara called it a "reckless and dangerous move."

BOEM Proposed new oil leasing areas off the continental United States.

The proposal calls for six lease sales in the Pacific, with three in what's called the Southern California Planning Area. It calls for leases to take place in the Southern California region in 2027, 2029, and 2030.

The Department of the Interior will hold a 60-day public comment period on the plan, which will begin next week when the proposal is published in the Federal Register.