Third in a series of storms to bring more rain to the Tri-Counties

The third in a series of storms is expected to arrive in the Tri-Counties on Wednesday night, bringing another one to two inches of rain to the region.

Another unpredictable low-pressure system means rainfall amounts could vary, depending on whether the system stalls in our region.

As of now, the forecast calls for the storm to arrive on the Central Coast on Wednesday night, spread south overnight, and continue through the day on Thursday. Up to an inch of rain is predicted for the coast, and possibly as much as two inches in the mountains inland.

Unlike the past two storms, the highest rainfall totals from this system are expected to be in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The rain is expected to taper off through the day on Friday.

This storm is colder than the other two, with up to six inches of snow expected at the higher elevations of northern Ventura County.

A High Surf Advisory will also be in effect for many Central and South Coast beaches from 3 p.m. Thursday through the weekend. Dangerous 12 to 16-foot high waves are possible.