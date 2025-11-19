2025
California Coast News

Four hurt in collision following Ventura County car chase

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:09 PM PST
Red and blue light bar on a police car.
Photo by Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash

The chase started with Port Hueneme and ended with a collision in Oxnard.

Four people were hurt when a driver fleeing police in Ventura County collided with another vehicle.

Port Hueneme Police tried to stop a car for a traffic violation just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bard Road. The driver refused to stop. Officers discontinued the chase out of safety concerns, but then a few minutes later heard about a crash at the intersection of J and Redwood Streets in Oxnard.

The driver of the car and a passenger were hurt, as were two people in the other vehicle. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Juan Jose Rodriguez of Oxnard was arrested for DUI, evading a police officer, resisting an officer, and violating a restraining order.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
