Four hurt in collision following Ventura County car chase

Four people were hurt when a driver fleeing police in Ventura County collided with another vehicle.

Port Hueneme Police tried to stop a car for a traffic violation just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bard Road. The driver refused to stop. Officers discontinued the chase out of safety concerns, but then a few minutes later heard about a crash at the intersection of J and Redwood Streets in Oxnard.

The driver of the car and a passenger were hurt, as were two people in the other vehicle. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Juan Jose Rodriguez of Oxnard was arrested for DUI, evading a police officer, resisting an officer, and violating a restraining order.