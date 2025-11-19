Cal Poly's mustang mascot is riding into the sunset

A special retirement celebration will happen during a college football game this weekend on the Central Coast.

The event isn’t for a person. It’s for a horse.

The Cal Poly Mustangs have a mustang as their mascot. He’s named Chase, and for the past 12 seasons, he’s led the football team onto the field at the start of each game.

On Saturday, the horse will perform for the final time, as he’s being retired. A ceremony will take place during halftime of the Cal Poly and Eastern Washington game, which is Cal Poly’s final game of the season.

Chase will spend his retirement at the university's Oppenheimer Family Equine Center, where he’ll be able to munch away in the pastures and visit with students. A new mascot, also a mustang, will be introduced next season.