California Coast News

Cal Poly's mustang mascot is riding into the sunset

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:27 AM PST
Two horses gallop on a football field. One horse has a rider, who leads the second horse.
Cal Poly
Cal Poly's mascot, named Chase, is led onto the field. He will be retired during Saturday's football game, with a special halftime ceremony.

The university's mascot, named Chase, will retire after Saturday's final football game of the season.

A special retirement celebration will happen during a college football game this weekend on the Central Coast.

The event isn’t for a person. It’s for a horse.

The Cal Poly Mustangs have a mustang as their mascot. He’s named Chase, and for the past 12 seasons, he’s led the football team onto the field at the start of each game.

On Saturday, the horse will perform for the final time, as he’s being retired. A ceremony will take place during halftime of the Cal Poly and Eastern Washington game, which is Cal Poly’s final game of the season.

Chase will spend his retirement at the university's Oppenheimer Family Equine Center, where he’ll be able to munch away in the pastures and visit with students. A new mascot, also a mustang, will be introduced next season.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
