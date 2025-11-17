2025
California Coast News

Ventura County theater group announces new season featuring 'The Wizard of Oz' and 'Les Misérables'

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:18 PM PST
5-Star Theatricals
The Wizard of Oz is part of the lineup for the Conejo Valley-based 5-Star Theatricals 2026 season.

5-Star Theatricals' 2026 lineup also includes the comedy 'The Play That Goes Wrong.'

The classic stories The Wizard of Oz and Les Misérables are part of the just-announced new season lineup for a Ventura County theater company.

5-Star Theatricals will also stage the comedy The Play That Goes Wrong as part of its 2026 season.

The nonprofit theatrical company is based at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. They've been producing shows for more than three decades and have been a venue for up-and-coming performers like Adam Lambert and Katharine McPhee, helping them advance their careers.

5-Star also performs several free community shows for children, seniors, and service members.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
