Ventura County theater group announces new season featuring 'The Wizard of Oz' and 'Les Misérables'

The classic stories The Wizard of Oz and Les Misérables are part of the just-announced new season lineup for a Ventura County theater company.

5-Star Theatricals will also stage the comedy The Play That Goes Wrong as part of its 2026 season.

The nonprofit theatrical company is based at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. They've been producing shows for more than three decades and have been a venue for up-and-coming performers like Adam Lambert and Katharine McPhee, helping them advance their careers.

5-Star also performs several free community shows for children, seniors, and service members.