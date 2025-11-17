Santa Barbara County looking at new plan to avoid layoff of social services workers

Santa Barbara County is developing a plan to avoid significant layoffs proposed for the county’s social services department.

The county faces a projected $7.4 million shortfall in the agency because of state and federal funding cuts.

In October, county officials proposed layoffs that would have impacted 65 full-time positions. It also called for leaving 56 vacant positions unfilled.

Workers said they have a hard time keeping up with caseloads now, and that the cuts would overwhelm the county’s social service programs. Santa Barbara County Supervisors directed staff to eliminate the layoff portion of the proposal.

The plan supervisors are looking at Tuesday drops the layoffs component.

It would eliminate 58 vacant positions, make spending cuts, realign staffing, and transfer some county funds to fill the budget gap.

However, county officials warn that, in the wake of federal and state funding cuts, layoffs are likely to be needed next fiscal year.