California Coast News

A Santa Barbara-based nonprofit focused on disaster relief gets a top charity rating

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:37 PM PST
On November 1, 2025 Direct Relief’s emergency team is on the ground in Jamaica, assessing damage and delivering critical medical aid in Catherine Hall, one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa in Montego Bay.
Manuel Velez
/
Direct Relief
A Direct Relief emergency team in Jamaica, delivering critical medical aid to one of the neighborhoods hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa.

Direct Relief gets a 100% rating from Charity Navigator. It's the 15th consecutive year the organization has received the highest ranking possible.

A Santa Barbara-based nonprofit that supplies medicine and medical aid to those in need worldwide continues to be one of the nation’s top-rated charities for financial efficiency.

Charity Navigator awarded Direct Relief a 100% charity rating for 2025. It’s the 15th straight year Direct Relief has received the rating, and is one of only four nonprofits in America to get the top rating this year.

Direct Relief is known for its global relief efforts. It shipped tons of medicine and medical supplies recently to help victims of Hurricane Melissa.

And it has given nearly 30 tons of supplies in the last year to support aid efforts in the Tri-Countries.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
