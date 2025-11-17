A Santa Barbara-based nonprofit focused on disaster relief gets a top charity rating

A Santa Barbara-based nonprofit that supplies medicine and medical aid to those in need worldwide continues to be one of the nation’s top-rated charities for financial efficiency.

Charity Navigator awarded Direct Relief a 100% charity rating for 2025. It’s the 15th straight year Direct Relief has received the rating, and is one of only four nonprofits in America to get the top rating this year.

Direct Relief is known for its global relief efforts. It shipped tons of medicine and medical supplies recently to help victims of Hurricane Melissa.

And it has given nearly 30 tons of supplies in the last year to support aid efforts in the Tri-Countries.