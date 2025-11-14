More rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties, but how much is a question mark

More heavy rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties.

Round one of the storm arrived Thursday and wrapped up Friday afternoon.

It brought one to two inches of rain to many coastal areas, and four to five inches of rainfall to the foothills and mountains.

Now, it’s time for the second round. Heavy rain is possible Friday through Saturday night. How much rain we get will depend on the low-pressure system off the coast, which is bringing moisture onshore.

If the low keeps moving, the additional rain will be minimal. But, if it stalls, as some computer models predicted, we could get another one to three inches.

A flood watch is in effect for most of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. A potential for street flooding also exists. Driving conditions will be poor.

It's expected that the storm will clear out by Sunday. However, another smaller system is expected to arrive Sunday night and could persist through Tuesday.