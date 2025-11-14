Impressive rain totals from first part of storm hitting the Tri-Counties

The first part of the major storm hitting the Tri-Counties brought significant rainfall to much of the region.

Most totals as of 9 a.m. Friday are in the one to two inch range on the coast, with numbers in the four to five inch range for some Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountain areas.

The second part of the storm could potentially bring another one to three inches of rain to the region Friday night and Saturday.

Tri-Counties rainfall totals

Ventura County

Ojai .98” Oxnard 1.27” Thousand Oaks .74” Ventura 1.09”

Santa Barbara County

Carpinteria 3.26" Lompoc 1.91” San Marcos Pass 3.93” Santa Barbara 2.44”

San Luis Obispo County