Impressive rain totals from first part of storm hitting the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:03 PM PST
The first part of the major storm hitting the Tri-Counties brought significant rainfall to much of the region.

Most totals as of 9 a.m. Friday are in the one to two inch range on the coast, with numbers in the four to five inch range for some Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountain areas.

The second part of the storm could potentially bring another one to three inches of rain to the region Friday night and Saturday.

Tri-Counties rainfall totals

Ventura County

Ojai.98”
Oxnard1.27”
Thousand Oaks.74”
Ventura1.09”

Santa Barbara County

Carpinteria3.26"
Lompoc1.91”
San Marcos Pass3.93”
Santa Barbara2.44”

San Luis Obispo County

Arroyo Grande1.66”
Nipomo1.46”
San Luis Obispo1.5”
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
