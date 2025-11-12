Major storm headed to Tri-Counties could arrive later, and stay longer than originally predicted

The latest computer models show significant changes in the forecast for a major storm approaching the Tri-Counties.

It's now expected to arrive a little later than initially planned, but it will also stay around for a longer period.

The heaviest rain for the Central Coast is forecast for Thursday afternoon, and it will spread south late Thursday into Friday. One to two inches of rain is predicted for coastal and inland areas. Totals for the foothills and mountains are expected to be in the two to four inches range. Some areas could get up to six inches. Debris flows are possible in wildfire burn areas, as well as localized street flooding.

Rain is now considered likely into Saturday.

However, National Weather Service meteorologists also said there’s a chance the low behind the storm will continue to move, and if that happens, the rainfall totals will be significantly lower.