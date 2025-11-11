Ventura County basketball coach charged with commiting lewd acts with teens

A Simi Valley school basketball coach has been charged with five counts of lewd acts in the molestation of two teenage girls.

Jabari Emil DeShields is accused of engaging in multiple unlawful acts with two 14-year-old girls in his van and at a motel. A passerby reported seeing the two girls step out of DeShields' van in a Simi Valley park and notified police.

Deshields was an assistant basketball coach at Simi Valley High School.

According to Simi Valley Police detectives, DeShields met the girls at a business in Simi Valley. The victims were not students at the high school.

DeShields has been charged with five counts of committing lewd acts upon a child, with the additional allegation that the victims were vulnerable. He'll appear in court on November 21.