2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County basketball coach charged with commiting lewd acts with teens

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 11, 2025 at 12:57 PM PST
Richard Bagan
/
Unsplash

Jabari Emil DeShields is accused of engaging in multiple unlawful acts with two 14-year-old girls in his van and at a motel.

A Simi Valley school basketball coach has been charged with five counts of lewd acts in the molestation of two teenage girls.

Jabari Emil DeShields is accused of engaging in multiple unlawful acts with two 14-year-old girls in his van and at a motel. A passerby reported seeing the two girls step out of DeShields' van in a Simi Valley park and notified police.

Deshields was an assistant basketball coach at Simi Valley High School.

According to Simi Valley Police detectives, DeShields met the girls at a business in Simi Valley. The victims were not students at the high school.

DeShields has been charged with five counts of committing lewd acts upon a child, with the additional allegation that the victims were vulnerable. He'll appear in court on November 21.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssimi valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco