One dead, two hurt in a crash that closed a Santa Barbara County highway for hours

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 11, 2025 at 2:29 PM PST
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
An early morning Tuesday crash killed one person, and injured two on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County.

The head-on collision occurred early Tuesday morning on Highway 154 on San Marcos Pass.

A head-on crash killed one person and seriously injured two others on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County. The incident, which occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, took place near Stagecoach Road on San Marcos Pass. The highway was closed briefly during the morning commute.

According to CHP, a car and an SUV collided head-on. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
