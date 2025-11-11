One dead, two hurt in a crash that closed a Santa Barbara County highway for hours
The head-on collision occurred early Tuesday morning on Highway 154 on San Marcos Pass.
A head-on crash killed one person and seriously injured two others on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County. The incident, which occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, took place near Stagecoach Road on San Marcos Pass. The highway was closed briefly during the morning commute.
According to CHP, a car and an SUV collided head-on. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.