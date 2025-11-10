CHP looking for information about fatal hit-and-run collision in Ventura County

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Ventura County.

It happened just before midnight Saturday on Naumann Road, just east of Oxnard.

CHP investigators think a man was walking northbound on Naumann Road when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. The collision threw the man into a car which happened to be parked on the road’s shoulder.

The 35-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the driver fled the area. They are looking for potential witnesses to help them identify the vehicle involved in the fatal collision.