California Coast News

CHP looking for information about fatal hit-and-run collision in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:03 PM PST
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Man struck on rural road outside of Oxnard.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Ventura County.

It happened just before midnight Saturday on Naumann Road, just east of Oxnard.

CHP investigators think a man was walking northbound on Naumann Road when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. The collision threw the man into a car which happened to be parked on the road’s shoulder.

The 35-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the driver fled the area. They are looking for potential witnesses to help them identify the vehicle involved in the fatal collision.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
