California Coast News

Santa Barbara County gets new fire chief

KCLU
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:35 PM PST
Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Deputy Fire Chief Garrett Huff is being promoted to the post. He's been with the department since 2005.

Santa Barbara County conducted a nationwide search for a new fire chief but ultimately selected someone from within its own ranks.

Garrett Huff will take over the post on December 8, pending expected approval from Santa Barbara County Supervisors.

Huff has been a firefighter for more than 25 years and has been with the county’s fire department since 2005. He’s currently the department’s Deputy Fire Chief, overseeing the county’s emergency medical services and the regional fire communication center. He'll oversee an agency with 320 staff members, 16 fire stations, and a $320 million annual budget.

Current Chief Mark Hartwig is retiring next month, after a more than three-decade-long career as a firefighter.
