Advanced DNA testing solves grim four-decade-old mystery surrounding human remains in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:16 PM PST
Media Modifier
/
Unsplash

Remains linked to that of a man who disappeared in a boating accident off the Ventura County coast in 1978.

Investigators say they’ve solved a 40-year-old mystery in Ventura County.

In May of 1984, someone found a human jawbone on Oxnard’s Silver Strand beach. At the time, the Ventura County Medical Examiner determined that it belonged to a man who was somewhere between 19 and 99 years old.

The man couldn’t be identified and became known as a John Doe.

The Medical Examiner’s Office recently reviewed the case. It provided Sheriff’s Office detectives with forensic evidence for advanced DNA testing at a Texas lab.

The suspicion was that the remains were those of a man who died in a 1978 boating accident off the Ventura County coast. The man’s body was recovered about a month after the accident, but it was missing the jawbone.

The DNA extracted from the forensic evidence matched that of a relative of the man who died in the boating accident.

He’s been identified as Donald Scott Reich. The 33-year-old man had married and moved to Ventura County just before his death.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
