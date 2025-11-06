Classic rock band, symphony come together for 'Psychedelic Symphony' event in Santa Barbara

One of the Tri-Counties' most popular local rock bands is teaming up with a symphony orchestra for a concert featuring classic rock hits from the 1960s and '70s.

The Doublewide Kings is teaming up with the Santa Barbara Symphony for Saturday night’s (November 8) Psychedelic Symphony at the Granada Theater .

It includes music ranging from the Beatles to The Grateful Dead.

"We decided to do more of a concept," said Robert Teneyck, Doublewide Kings bassist. "There's a lot of music that started happening in the late 1960s and early 1970s that already has some symphonic elements to it, or lends itself nicely to symphonic music. We enjoy that stuff, and the symphony folds right into it."

Concertgoers are encouraged to get into the spirit by wearing clothes from the 1960s and '70s.

It’s the third annual symphonic rock collaboration for the band at the Granada. The previous two events were sellouts.