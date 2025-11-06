2025
Classic rock band, symphony come together for 'Psychedelic Symphony' event in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:45 PM PST
Baron Spafford
/
The Doublewide Kings
The Doublewide Kings play a mix of classic rock and original music. On November 8, they'll be joined by the Santa Barbara Symphony for a concert called 'Psychedelic Symphony' at Santa Barbara's Granada Theater.

Event at the Granada Theater features music ranging from the Beatles to the Grateful Dead.

One of the Tri-Counties' most popular local rock bands is teaming up with a symphony orchestra for a concert featuring classic rock hits from the 1960s and '70s.

The Doublewide Kings is teaming up with the Santa Barbara Symphony for Saturday night’s (November 8) Psychedelic Symphony at the Granada Theater.

It includes music ranging from the Beatles to The Grateful Dead.

"We decided to do more of a concept," said Robert Teneyck, Doublewide Kings bassist. "There's a lot of music that started happening in the late 1960s and early 1970s that already has some symphonic elements to it, or lends itself nicely to symphonic music. We enjoy that stuff, and the symphony folds right into it."

Concertgoers are encouraged to get into the spirit by wearing clothes from the 1960s and '70s.

It’s the third annual symphonic rock collaboration for the band at the Granada. The previous two events were sellouts.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
