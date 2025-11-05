2025
Unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:25 PM PST
A missile launch at night, with the fire trail visible arcing into the sky.
Technical Sergeant Draeke Layman
/
U.S. Air Force
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday morning.

Mission control for the launch was onboard a Navy aircraft, instead of the traditional ground facilities at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

What's normally a routine test launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from the Central Coast was a little different on Wednesday, with the flight's mission control aboard an airborne plane.

A Minuteman III missile was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:25 a.m. It flew 4,200 miles to a test range in the South Pacific, where a dummy payload was deployed.

The Air Force routinely conducts launches of this type from the base to test equipment and flight crew readiness.

But, instead of being in one of the base's launch control facilities, the launch team was on board a Navy aircraft. They were testing the preparedness of alternative launch control facilities in case the primary one at the base became inoperable or was destroyed during a conflict.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
