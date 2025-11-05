Two injured by ricochets in officer-involved shooting in Ventura

Two people were injured by bullet fragments after a Ventura Police officer fired shots at a dog charging at him.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, as Ventura Police were trying to move vagrants out of a department store’s parking lot on East Main Street.

According to investigators, an officer was approaching a parked recreational vehicle, and a dog jumped out of a door and charged at him without warning. The officer tried to back up and fired two shots. He fell backwards onto the ground, suffering minor injuries.

The dog’s owner suffered a minor leg wound from a bullet fragment that ricocheted. Another officer on the scene also suffered a minor injury.

The incident is under investigation.