California Coast News

Two injured by ricochets in officer-involved shooting in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:32 PM PST
Police tape spans an area. An ambulance and emergency personnel are in the background.
Photo by benjamin lehman via Unsplash

Ventura Police officer fired two shots at a dog charging at him, leading to two minor, accidental injuries.

Two people were injured by bullet fragments after a Ventura Police officer fired shots at a dog charging at him.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, as Ventura Police were trying to move vagrants out of a department store’s parking lot on East Main Street.

According to investigators, an officer was approaching a parked recreational vehicle, and a dog jumped out of a door and charged at him without warning. The officer tried to back up and fired two shots. He fell backwards onto the ground, suffering minor injuries.

The dog’s owner suffered a minor leg wound from a bullet fragment that ricocheted. Another officer on the scene also suffered a minor injury.

The incident is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
