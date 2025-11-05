Tri-Counties voters align with statewide trend in passing Proposition 50

Proposition 50 passed in California by an overwhelming margin, and voters in the Tri-Counties were a part of the trend.

Statewide, the proposition passed with 64% of voters affirming it. Turnout was 36% of registered voters, with more than eight million ballots counted.

Proposition 50, by the numbers

(Updated Wednesday, November 5 at 3 p.m.)

Ventura County

YES: 62%

NO: 38%

Votes counted: 200,000

Turnout: 39%

Santa Barbara County

YES: 65%

NO: 35%

Votes counted: 100,000

Turnout: 40%

San Luis Obispo County

YES: 56%

NO: 44%

Votes counted: 81,000

Turnout: 45%

With such a large lead, the end result isn’t expected to change. However, the percentages are expected to change in the next two weeks as election offices continue to count mail-in, provisional, and other ballots.