2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Tri-Counties voters align with statewide trend in passing Proposition 50

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:41 PM PST
KCLU

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 380,000 votes had been counted in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Mail-in and provisional ballots are still being tabulated.

Proposition 50 passed in California by an overwhelming margin, and voters in the Tri-Counties were a part of the trend.

Statewide, the proposition passed with 64% of voters affirming it. Turnout was 36% of registered voters, with more than eight million ballots counted.

Proposition 50, by the numbers

(Updated Wednesday, November 5 at 3 p.m.)

Ventura County

  • YES: 62%
  • NO: 38%
  • Votes counted: 200,000
  • Turnout: 39%

Santa Barbara County

  • YES: 65%
  • NO: 35%
  • Votes counted: 100,000
  • Turnout: 40%

San Luis Obispo County

YES: 56%
NO: 44%

Votes counted: 81,000

Turnout: 45%

With such a large lead, the end result isn’t expected to change. However, the percentages are expected to change in the next two weeks as election offices continue to count mail-in, provisional, and other ballots.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newselection daycongressional seat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco