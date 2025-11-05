Tri-Counties voters align with statewide trend in passing Proposition 50
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 380,000 votes had been counted in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Mail-in and provisional ballots are still being tabulated.
Proposition 50 passed in California by an overwhelming margin, and voters in the Tri-Counties were a part of the trend.
Statewide, the proposition passed with 64% of voters affirming it. Turnout was 36% of registered voters, with more than eight million ballots counted.
Proposition 50, by the numbers
(Updated Wednesday, November 5 at 3 p.m.)
Ventura County
- YES: 62%
- NO: 38%
- Votes counted: 200,000
- Turnout: 39%
Santa Barbara County
- YES: 65%
- NO: 35%
- Votes counted: 100,000
- Turnout: 40%
San Luis Obispo County
YES: 56%
NO: 44%
Votes counted: 81,000
Turnout: 45%
With such a large lead, the end result isn’t expected to change. However, the percentages are expected to change in the next two weeks as election offices continue to count mail-in, provisional, and other ballots.