California Coast News

Mussel quarantine lifted in Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:24 PM PST
National Park Service
The state has lifted its annual mussel harvesting quarantine.

The state has lifted its annual ban on the sport harvesting of mussels on the California Coast, including in the Tri-Counties.

The California Department of Public Health typically imposes this restriction from May 1 to October 31 due to the danger of shellfish poisoning caused by naturally occurring marine biotoxins.

Typically, during the spring and summer months, there's a higher risk of toxins developing in certain shellfish because of the marine plankton they consume. There were no reported cases of shellfish-related poisonings this year.

While the mussel quarantine was lifted on the coast, a warning for sport-harvested mussels, clams, scallops, and oysters in the northern Channel Islands remains in place.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
