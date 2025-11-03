Dodgers mania comes to the Tri-Counties, with World Series merchandise flying off shelves

Dodger mania hit Southern California and the Tri-Counties after last weekend's big World Series win. More than 200,000 people were on hand for a parade in downtown Los Angeles and a rally at Dodger Stadium on Monday, with many from the Central and South Coasts participating in the celebrations.

Fans started lining up at sporting goods stores in the Tri-Counties for merchandise minutes after the final out was scored in the World Series Saturday night.

"I got here at around 11 at night, after they won. It took about 25 minutes to get in. They only let so many people in at a time," said Alana Levine. The Thousand Oaks woman got the T-shirt she’s wearing now, as well as other World Series items, Saturday night.

But now, she’s back at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Thousand Oaks looking for more Series items.

"I would love it if we three-peat," she laughed, referring to the fact that the Dodgers won back-to-back World Series. "But that's very difficult to do. You never know. But, I'm proud of my team."

Danny Moreno of Simi Valley is here at the store with his seven-month-old son, Jackson, looking for merchandise. Does his son know he's a Dodger fan?

"He's going to find out," Moreno laughed.

But finding items is easier said than done. Some merchandise, like caps, is completely sold out, but stores are hoping to get more stock in during the next few days.