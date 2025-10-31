Woman seriously injured in attack with pickaxe in Ventura County

A woman was seriously injured in an attack with a pickaxe in Ventura County, and the suspect in the assault was arrested after a large-scale air and ground search.

Sheriff’s deputies found the woman on the 200 block of East Telegraph Road in Fillmore Thursday morning, after being called to the area by reports of an assault. Her name hasn’t been released.

They identified a 19-year-old Fillmore man as a suspect in the attack, and learned he might be in the area on foot. Deputies launched a search with the aid of a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter and a K9 unit.

About an hour after the attack, some residents spotted Juan Carlos Saucedo in the area. He was arrested without further incident on an attempted murder charge.

Investigators haven't said what led to the attack.