Woman seriously injured in attack with pickaxe in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:57 PM PDT
Red and blue light bar on a police car.
Photo by Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash

The suspect was arrested after a brief manhunt in the Fillmore area.

A woman was seriously injured in an attack with a pickaxe in Ventura County, and the suspect in the assault was arrested after a large-scale air and ground search.

Sheriff’s deputies found the woman on the 200 block of East Telegraph Road in Fillmore Thursday morning, after being called to the area by reports of an assault. Her name hasn’t been released.

They identified a 19-year-old Fillmore man as a suspect in the attack, and learned he might be in the area on foot. Deputies launched a search with the aid of a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter and a K9 unit.

About an hour after the attack, some residents spotted Juan Carlos Saucedo in the area. He was arrested without further incident on an attempted murder charge.

Investigators haven't said what led to the attack.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco