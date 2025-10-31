2025
Remembering the songs of Rodgers and Hart, the Broadway duo featured in new movie 'Blue Moon'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 31, 2025 at 8:48 AM PDT
American composer Richard Rodgers (1902 - 1979) smiles and holds a musical score while in rehearsal for the musical, 'The Boys From Syracuse,' written with lyricist Lorenz Hart, London, England, circa 1965. (Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
Express Newspapers/Getty Images
Before Richard Rodgers revolutionized Broadway with songwriting partner Oscar Hammerstein, he and Lorenz Hart crafted some of the most indelible showtunes of the 1920s and 30s.

The duo has again returned to the spotlight thanks to the new movie “Blue Moon,” starring Ethan Hawke as Lorenz Hart. We discuss the legacy of Rodgers and Hart with Michael Feinstein, musician, educator, and archivist of the Great American Songbook.

Here & Now Newsroom