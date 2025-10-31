2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Biotech giant breaks ground on $600 million research and development facility in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:23 PM PDT
Amgen broke ground on a $600 million dollar research and development facility in Thousand Oaks Thursday
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Amgen broke ground on a $600 million dollar research and development facility in Thousand Oaks Thursday

Amgen is adding a new facility on its Thousand Oaks campus.

Biotech company Amgen broke ground on a $600 million new facility in Thousand Oaks on Thursday.

It’s being called one of the largest private investments in Ventura County history.

"What this building — we call it the Science and Innovation Building — means for us is that we'll continue to facilitate the collaboration between our research scientists and our process development engineers, and manufacturing professionals," said Estaban Santos, Global Operations head for Amgen. "We hope to turn great and amazing discoveries from our research labs into medicines that can actually help patients."

He added that the facility will foster collaboration, bringing researchers under one roof.

"We believe that collaboration is really critical in biosciences," said Santos. "What we do is really complex."

Amgen announces plans for new $600 million research center in Newbury Park.
Amgen
Amgen announces plans for new $600 million research center in Newbury Park.

Community leaders call the project an economic game-changer for the region.

"This investment is going to be transformative to this campus, to this region, and to the field of bioscience," said Thousand Oaks City Manager Drew Powers.

The goal is to have the new complex up and running in 2029.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbiotechbiotechnologycity of thousand oaks
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco