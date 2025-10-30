Major repair project to shut down section of Highway 101 in Ventura County

A major repair project will close a section of Highway 101 in Ventura County for part of the weekend.

Caltrans will shut down the southbound 101 between Ventura Avenue and Seaward Boulevard in Ventura to allow crews to remove and replace concrete slabs. The closures will take place from 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Here's a map showing the closure area and detour:

Caltrans Traffic will be detoured off a section of Highway 101 in Ventura for repair work to the roadway this weekend.

In addition to the 101 closure, the southbound State Route 33 connector to Highway 101 will be closed during the same overnight hours.

Traffic will be rerouted to surface streets. Drivers should expect delays through the area.