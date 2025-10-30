2025
California Coast News

Major repair project to shut down section of Highway 101 in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT

Work will take place on a section of the roadway on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A major repair project will close a section of Highway 101 in Ventura County for part of the weekend.

Caltrans will shut down the southbound 101 between Ventura Avenue and Seaward Boulevard in Ventura to allow crews to remove and replace concrete slabs. The closures will take place from 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Here's a map showing the closure area and detour:

Traffic will be detoured off a section of Highway 101 in Ventura for repair work to the roadway this weekend.
Caltrans
Traffic will be detoured off a section of Highway 101 in Ventura for repair work to the roadway this weekend.

In addition to the 101 closure, the southbound State Route 33 connector to Highway 101 will be closed during the same overnight hours.

Traffic will be rerouted to surface streets. Drivers should expect delays through the area.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
