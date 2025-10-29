New details released about fatal officer-involved shooting in Santa Barbara County supermarket

Authorities are releasing more details about the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in a supermarket on the South Coast.

On October 20, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff received reports of someone attacking a man with a knife at a grocery store between Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Deputies arrived to find Abdou Nyan barricaded in a restroom. They tried to negotiate with the 34-year-old Connecticut man, but he suddenly opened the door and charged at them with knives in both hands. They ordered him to stop and used a Taser, to no avail. Two deputies opened fire, fatally wounding Nyan.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. According to investigators, the incident started when Nyan abused the victim’s dog.