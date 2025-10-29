2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New details released about fatal officer-involved shooting in Santa Barbara County supermarket

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:47 PM PDT
A Santa Barbara County supermarket was the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting October 20.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
A Santa Barbara County supermarket was the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting October 20.

Investigators say a man armed with two knives charged at the Sheriff's deputies.

Authorities are releasing more details about the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in a supermarket on the South Coast.

On October 20, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff received reports of someone attacking a man with a knife at a grocery store between Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Deputies arrived to find Abdou Nyan barricaded in a restroom. They tried to negotiate with the 34-year-old Connecticut man, but he suddenly opened the door and charged at them with knives in both hands. They ordered him to stop and used a Taser, to no avail. Two deputies opened fire, fatally wounding Nyan.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. According to investigators, the incident started when Nyan abused the victim’s dog.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsofficer-involved shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco