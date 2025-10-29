2025
Investigation underway into multi-million-dollar jewelry store robbery in Goleta

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:15 PM PDT
The incident may be linked to a series of similar jewelry store burglaries around the state.

Details are being released about an alleged multi-million-dollar burglary of a Santa Barbara County jewelry store over the summer.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives, the theft happened during the early morning hours of August 15 at Baroness Jewelers in Goleta.

The total amount of losses hasn't been released, but investigators say it is in the millions of dollars and includes some items belonging to customers.

Investigators believe the crime may be linked to a series of other burglaries targeting jewelry stores throughout the state. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
