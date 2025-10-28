Efforts to build a community aquatic center in the Santa Ynez Valley get a big financial boost

A project to build a community aquatics complex in the Santa Ynez Valley has received a significant financial boost.

The city of Buellton pledged $450,000 towards the construction of what’s being called the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Complex.

Solvang had already committed $450,000, and Santa Barbara County pledged $250,000.

The project’s supporters say they’ve raised more than $4.5 million towards the project's estimated total cost of $13.7 million.

Plans call for a two-pool facility to be built on the Santa Ynez Union High School campus. It would replace the school’s outdated and undersized pool.

The project includes a 33-meter competition pool, and a 25-yeard community pool. The nonprofit group leading the fundraising effort hopes to reach its $13.7 million goal by the fall of 2026.