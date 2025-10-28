2025
Efforts to build a community aquatic center in the Santa Ynez Valley get a big financial boost

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:40 PM PDT
Water in a swimming pool glistens in the sun, as seen from above the pool.
Chris Lawton
/
Unsplash
Buellton is pledging financial support for a Santa Ynez Valley Aquatics Complex.

The City of Buellton joins Solvang and Santa Barbara County in supporting the project. The new two-pool facility would replace the school’s outdated and undersized pool.

A project to build a community aquatics complex in the Santa Ynez Valley has received a significant financial boost.

The city of Buellton pledged $450,000 towards the construction of what’s being called the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Complex.

Solvang had already committed $450,000, and Santa Barbara County pledged $250,000.

The project’s supporters say they’ve raised more than $4.5 million towards the project's estimated total cost of $13.7 million.

Plans call for a two-pool facility to be built on the Santa Ynez Union High School campus. It would replace the school’s outdated and undersized pool.

The project includes a 33-meter competition pool, and a 25-yeard community pool. The nonprofit group leading the fundraising effort hopes to reach its $13.7 million goal by the fall of 2026.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
