Wild car chase ends after spike strip deployed on Highway 101 in Ventura County

A wild car chase spanning more than 60 miles ended in Ventura County, when CHP officer deployed a spike strip to stop the vehicle.

It started just before 7 Friday night, when LAPD officers tried to stop a car which was being driven erratically in the North Hollywood area.

The car got on the northbound 101, with the driver hitting speeds of 110 miles an hour.CHP units took over the chase, with a half dozen Los Angeles television news helicopters following the pursuit. It made its way through most of Ventura County on the northbound 101.

CHP officers deployed a spike strip on the highway.The driver continued to head north, but the car was finally forced to stop near the Ventura-Santa Barbara County line because of its shredded tires.

Luchiano Antonio Lewis Villanueva was arrested on a string of felony charges, including suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.