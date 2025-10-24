2025
California Coast News

Ventura County pushing back against state law intended to improve home wildfire safety

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:20 PM PDT
One of the homes destroyed in Camarillo by Ventura County's 2024 Mountain Fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed in Camarillo by Ventura County's 2024 Mountain Fire.

Ventura County Supervisors say the state plan would be expensive and time-consuming for homeowners and for fire agencies to implement.

Ventura County is pushing back against a state law aimed at increasing wildfire prevention efforts around homes.

AB 3074 requires combustible materials like mulch, plants, and wood fencing to be separated by at least five feet from homes in designated high-risk fire areas. Local fire agencies would enforce it.

The legislation became law in 2021, but hasn’t been enforced yet. The State Fire Marshal’s Office needs to act to implement it, so it could potentially start later this year for new construction, and next year for existing homes.

Ventura County Supervisors passed a resolution this week calling for the state to reconsider its plan. They say it could result in significant costs for homeowners and local government agencies. Ventura County Fire officials call the state plan a good one, but say it would take millions of dollars and years to implement locally.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
