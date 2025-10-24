2025
California Coast News

New twist in the search for a missing Central Coast girl: She may have been wearing a disguise

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:27 PM PDT
A young girl is seen in a grainy video still. She wears a hoodie and appears to have a wig.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Detectives have released this photo of Melodee Buzzard apparently wearing a wig as a disguise at a car rental business on October 7.

The last documented sighting of Buzzard was on October 7.

New photos have surfaced of a missing girl in which she appears to be wearing a wig to alter her appearance:

Melodee Buzzard hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks, and detectives say the girl’s mother is still refusing to cooperate with their investigation.

On October 14, school officials reported the girl’s extended absence to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went to her home, but she wasn’t there. Her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, offered no verifiable explanation as to her daughter’s location.

Surveillance video of Melodee and her mother at a car rental business was released on October 7. In it, the young girl appears to be wearing a wig to alter her appearance.

Investigators say Ashlee Buzzard rented a car for a three-day road trip to Nebraska, but Melodee wasn’t in the car when it was returned. They're asking for more information on the details of that trip, which could help them locate Melodee.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
