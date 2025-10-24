New communications center for fire, law enforcement agencies opens on Central Coast

Monday is a big day for some public safety agencies on the Central Coast. After years of planning and construction, a new, nearly $40 million public safety communication center for San Luis Obispo County is being dedicated.

The complex in Templeton will combine the county sheriff’s and county fire 911 dispatch services. They've been operating out of two separate facilities.

The combined operations are expected to result in faster response times to 911 calls, as well as cost savings by having one facility, rather than two.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors approved the 19,000-square-foot project in 2022, and construction started in 2023.