California Coast News

New communications center for fire, law enforcement agencies opens on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:02 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo County
The new San Luis Obispo County fire and law enforcement dispatch center is scheduled to be dedicated on October 27, 2025.

The facility in Templeton will replace two separate, outdated ones.

Monday is a big day for some public safety agencies on the Central Coast. After years of planning and construction, a new, nearly $40 million public safety communication center for San Luis Obispo County is being dedicated.

The complex in Templeton will combine the county sheriff’s and county fire 911 dispatch services. They've been operating out of two separate facilities.

The combined operations are expected to result in faster response times to 911 calls, as well as cost savings by having one facility, rather than two.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors approved the 19,000-square-foot project in 2022, and construction started in 2023.
