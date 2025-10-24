Additional victims identified in Ventura County child molestation case

The number of victims identified in a child molestation case involving a former school counselor and recreation supervisor is now at 15.

David Lane Braff of Thousand Oaks was arrested nearly a year ago and accused of molesting six students at McKevett Elementary School in Santa Paula.

The case has been amended multiple times since then. According to investigators, two additional victims have been identified in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Braff is now facing 33 counts of molestation.

Over the course of two decades, Braff is alleged to have worked in various capacities in the Conejo, Moorpark, Rio, and Ventura Unified school districts, as well as at two charter schools in Los Angeles and the Conejo Recreation and Park District.

The 43-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges. A judge denied bail requests, and Braff remains in the Ventura County Jail.