New details released about fatal officer-involved shooting in Santa Barbara County supermarket

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 23, 2025 at 7:20 AM PDT
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
A Santa Barbara County supermarket was the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting Monday afternoon.

An initial investigation shows that the suspect stabbed a man multiple times before fleeing into the store, where a fatal confrontation occurred.

Investigators are releasing additional details about a fatal officer-involved shooting in a Santa Barbara County supermarket this week.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, when a man was stabbed twice by another man who was armed with a knife.

The suspect fled into a supermarket in the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue near Goleta. Investigators are still looking into what happened during the confrontation inside the store that led to the shooting. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Investigators believe the stabbing was the result of the suspect abusing the victim’s dog.

The stabbing victim was treated at a hospital and released. The two deputies involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
