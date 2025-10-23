New details released about fatal officer-involved shooting in Santa Barbara County supermarket

Investigators are releasing additional details about a fatal officer-involved shooting in a Santa Barbara County supermarket this week.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, when a man was stabbed twice by another man who was armed with a knife.

The suspect fled into a supermarket in the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue near Goleta. Investigators are still looking into what happened during the confrontation inside the store that led to the shooting. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Investigators believe the stabbing was the result of the suspect abusing the victim’s dog.

The stabbing victim was treated at a hospital and released. The two deputies involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.