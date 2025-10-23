Controlled burns scheduled for Los Padres National Forest to reduce the wildfire danger

A series of prescribed burns is scheduled to begin this week to reduce wildfire danger in the Los Padres National Forest. They'll continue throughout the winter on days when weather conditions allow.

Crews will focus on areas such as recreation sites, campgrounds, and Forest Service facilities. You may notice smoke coming from the burns.

Two major wildfires burned in the Los Padres over the summer, both on the Central Coast. The Madre Fire burned about 80,000 acres of land, and the Gifford Fire more than 130,000 acres. The fires threatened thousands of structures, but only five were destroyed.