2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Controlled burns scheduled for Los Padres National Forest to reduce the wildfire danger

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:05 PM PDT
The Gifford Fire burned more than 130,000 acres of land in the Los Padres National Forest on the Central Coast.
U.S. Forest Service
The Gifford Fire burned more than 130,000 acres of land in the Los Padres National Forest on the Central Coast.

Fires could occur over the next few months, depending on weather conditions.

A series of prescribed burns is scheduled to begin this week to reduce wildfire danger in the Los Padres National Forest. They'll continue throughout the winter on days when weather conditions allow.

Crews will focus on areas such as recreation sites, campgrounds, and Forest Service facilities. You may notice smoke coming from the burns.

Two major wildfires burned in the Los Padres over the summer, both on the Central Coast. The Madre Fire burned about 80,000 acres of land, and the Gifford Fire more than 130,000 acres. The fires threatened thousands of structures, but only five were destroyed.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newslos padres national forestwildfires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco