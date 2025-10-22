2025
Ventura County couple sentenced following convictions for murder

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT

Prosecutors say they killed the boyfriend's former girlfriend.

A Ventura County couple received lengthy sentences for murder on Tuesday.

Jorge Garfias will serve an 80-year-to-life sentence, and Margarita Jimenez was sentenced to 25 years to life.

The two were found guilty of killing Garfias’s former girlfriend.

In March of 2024, Garfias lured Yanelly Vargas to an Oxnard bar. It was an ambush, and Jimenez, his new girlfriend, shot the 35-year-old woman to death.

The pair were convicted of the killing in September.
