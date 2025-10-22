Santa Barbara County man sentenced in wake of attack on CHP officer

A Santa Barbara man has received an 11-year sentence after assaulting a CHP officer.

Jesse Andrew Mendoza was pulled over by CHP on Highway 101 in Ventura last October, after officers reported seeing him speeding and weaving through traffic. He was arrested on a DUI charge.

While he was being taken to the Ventura CHP station, the 20-year-old man slipped out of his handcuffs and attacked the officer driving the patrol unit. The officer managed to stop the vehicle. Mendoza jumped out and fled on foot. He was quickly recaptured. The officer has since recovered from his injuries.

Mendoza was convicted of five charges, ranging from felony assault on a peace officer to DUI.