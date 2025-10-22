Man arrested on assault, child abuse charges following incident at 'No Kings' rally in Thousand Oaks

A 57-year-old Thousand Oaks man is facing battery, assault, and child abuse charges following an incident at conflicting political demonstrations in the Conejo Valley.

The confrontation occurred on Saturday evening at the corner of Lynn Road and Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks. There were “No Kings” and pro-Trump demonstrations taking place simultaneously. Due to the heavy traffic through the intersection, it’s a popular spot for protests.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies allege that at one point, the suspect, Darryl Lutz, attacked two boys, one aged 12, the other 15, and shoved one of them into the street. They suffered minor injuries, as did the man who was arrested on multiple charges.