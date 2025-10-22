2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man arrested on assault, child abuse charges following incident at 'No Kings' rally in Thousand Oaks

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 22, 2025 at 7:01 AM PDT
Demonstrators hold signs and flags at a protest. One sign read 'defund ICE.'
Willa Sandmeyer / KCLU
Protestors at a "No Kings" demonstration in Thousand Oaks on Saturday.

A 57-year-old Thousand Oaks man is facing battery, assault, and child abuse charges following an incident at conflicting political demonstrations in the Conejo Valley.

The confrontation occurred on Saturday evening at the corner of Lynn Road and Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks. There were “No Kings” and pro-Trump demonstrations taking place simultaneously. Due to the heavy traffic through the intersection, it’s a popular spot for protests.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies allege that at one point, the suspect, Darryl Lutz, attacked two boys, one aged 12, the other 15, and shoved one of them into the street. They suffered minor injuries, as did the man who was arrested on multiple charges.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsprotest marchdemonstrationsthousand oaks
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco