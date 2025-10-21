2025
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County moves towards ending fossil fuel extraction

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:51 PM PDT
An oil facility behind a security fence, seen on an overcast day.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
An oil facility in Goleta.

County Supervisors vote 3 to 2 to draw up ordinances that stop new exploration and implement the phaseout of fossil fuel production.

Santa Barbara County has moved towards ending fossil fuel extraction.

County supervisors took a step toward stopping the addition of new oil and gas facilities in the county and phasing out existing facilities.

In a staff report, county officials stated that an ordinance to ban the drilling of new oil and gas wells could be developed and ready for adoption within approximately six months. They added that creating a plan to phase out existing projects would be more complex and could take three years.

More than 50 people testified at a public hearing on the issue.

In the end, supervisors voted 3 to 2 on Tuesday in favor of proceeding with the development of ordinances to ban new development and phase out existing facilities.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
