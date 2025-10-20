2025
Santa Barbara County music star says the President used one of his songs without permission

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:23 PM PDT
Kenny Loggins will headline the 2024 One805Live! benefit for first responders in Santa Barbara County.
One805 Photo
A music star from the Tri-Counties is at odds with President Trump, after the President used one of his songs for a viral video attacking Saturday’s No Kings marches.

It’s the Kenny Loggins song Danger Zone from the Top Gun movies.

Over the weekend, the President’s office posted an animated video set to the music. It shows the President flying a jet fighter and dropping what appears to be poop.

Loggins, a longtime Santa Barbara County resident, posted a statement on Monday saying no one asked him for permission to use his music and it was unauthorized.

In the statement, Loggins says he can’t imagine what anyone would want their music used with the sole purpose of dividing us. He said there is no “us and them” and asked for the video to be taken down immediately.

After receiving requests for comment, the White House sent out a meme from Top Gun with a line from the movie saying 'I feel a need for speed.'
