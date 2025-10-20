911 call about attack in Santa Barbara County supermarket leads to fatal officer involved shooting

A report of a man attacking someone inside of a Santa Barbara County supermarket led to a fatal officer involved shooting.

Dispatchers received a 911 call just after 2:30 Monday afternoon saying someone was being assaulted inside of a supermarket on the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue.It’s in the area between the cities of Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Detectives are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.But, officers say when they entered the store and contacted the adult male suspect there was a confrontation, and he was shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.His name hasn’t been released.

No other injuries were reported.