911 call about attack in Santa Barbara County supermarket leads to fatal officer involved shooting

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2025 at 6:45 PM PDT
A Santa Barbara County supermarket was the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting Monday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
A report of a man attacking someone inside of a Santa Barbara County supermarket led to a fatal officer involved shooting.

Dispatchers received a 911 call just after 2:30 Monday afternoon saying someone was being assaulted inside of a supermarket on the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue.It’s in the area between the cities of Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Detectives are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.But, officers say when they entered the store and contacted the adult male suspect there was a confrontation, and he was shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.His name hasn’t been released.
No other injuries were reported.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
