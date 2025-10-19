Man rescued from ocean following bizarre incident in Santa Barbara County

A man was rescued by first responders from the ocean off the Santa Barbara County coast after he was apparently fleeing an attacker.

First responders were called to the Ellwood Pier in Goleta Saturday afternoon by reports of a man clinging to one of its pilings.

He was in waist deep water. Rescuers were able to get the man to safety. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a mild case of hypothermia.

His name hasn't been released. He told first responders he fled into the ocean after being threatened by a homeless man.