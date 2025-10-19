2025
California Coast News

Man rescued from ocean following bizarre incident in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 19, 2025 at 3:02 PM PDT
Janosch Diggelmann
Unsplash
Janosch Diggelmann

Man was found clinging to post below Ellwood Pier. He told rescuers he was chased into the ocean by a homeless man.

A man was rescued by first responders from the ocean off the Santa Barbara County coast after he was apparently fleeing an attacker.

First responders were called to the Ellwood Pier in Goleta Saturday afternoon by reports of a man clinging to one of its pilings.

He was in waist deep water. Rescuers were able to get the man to safety. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a mild case of hypothermia.

His name hasn't been released. He told first responders he fled into the ocean after being threatened by a homeless man.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
