You can't force motivation. But these tips will help you nurture it

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode "The art of choosing what to do"

Why do hard-working people sometimes lose their motivation? Behavioral scientist Ayelet Fishbach explains where motivation comes from, why it wanes and how to recapture it.

About Ayelet Fishbach

Ayelet Fishbach is a professor of behavioral science and marketing at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and the author of GET IT DONE: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation. Her research focuses on motivation and decision-making.

Her work has been recognized with awards like the Society of Experimental Social Psychology's Best Dissertation Award and Career Trajectory Award and the Fulbright Educational Foundation Award. Fishbach is the former president of the Society for the Science of Motivation and the International Social Cognition Network.

