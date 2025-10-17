Ventura County university's new president officially takes office

It was a big day for a South Coast university, as the ninth president in its history officially took office.

Hundreds of people were on hand as Dr. John Nunes officially became California Lutheran University’s new president.

He was the former President of Concordia College in New York, and was President, and CEO of the Lutheran World Relief organization.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Dr. John Nunes speaks to the crowd at his inaugural event Friday.

Nunes told KCNU News he’s thrilled to become Cal Lutheran’s president after serving as interim president for a year.

"It's surreal. I'm super excited about the day, and the affirmation about the optimism and power of California Lutheran moving forward," said Nunes

The new president talked about some of his priorities.

"Academic excellence, so excellence in the classroom, and then an inclusiveness on the campus," said the new president.

Nunes has a doctorate, two masters degrees, and three honorary doctorates.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio